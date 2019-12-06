ISS-Bound Soyuz MS-13 Spaceship Lifts Off From Baikonur Cosmodrome - Video

A Russian Soyuz carrier rocket lifts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome on 6 December, boosting the Progress MS-13 resupply spacecraft.

The spaceship will deliver food, fuel and supplies to the crew aboard the International Space station (ISS).

Roscosmos officials earlier reported that technical problems had been discovered on board the Progress MS-13 space freighter, which was scheduled for launch on 1 December.

According to the current agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan, Russia’s current lease of Baikonur will expire in 2050.

