Ariane Rocket Launches Two Satellites From French Guiana - Video

The commercial launch service provider Arianespace is launching two telecommunications satellites using an Ariane 5 RCA rocket from Guiana Space Centre in Kourou.

The Ariane 5 rocket carries the TIBA-1, a civil and government telecommunications satellite for Egypt, as well as the Inmarsat GX5, a mobile communications satellite built by Thales Alenia Space.

