Register
21:05 GMT +314 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British passport

    Hack Job? UK Home Office App Roasted for Loopholes, But Experts Dig Deeper Into Vulnerability Claims

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Chris Fleming
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The UK Home Office launched its smartphone app in March which aimed to minimise bureaucracy for EU citizens applying for settled status in Britain.

    The EU Exit: ID Document Check app, built on Android and iOS, is widely used by foreign nationals applying to remain in the UK after Brexit, was launched to replace the former 85-page application process.

    Users scan their documents and faces, as well as validate their passports with the included RFID biometric chip standard in most EU passports, in addition to submitting contact details for their records.

    But Promon, a cybersecurity firm based in Oslo, Norway, said that it found major vulnerabilities allowing hackers to commandeer app processes and information, including facial scans and passports, and data entered into the app such as usernames and passwords.

    The tests were done using the Android platform version, Promon researchers said.

    Tom Lysemose Hanson, chief technology officer for Promon, said as quoted by the Financial Times: “The tools we used are typically very easily accessible and require very little technical skill to use. It means any type of bad actor could perform this attack, without sophisticated technical knowledge. 

    Mr Lysemose Hanson said that there was "very little the end user could do" as the app was managed by the UK government, and that there was a "lot of responsibility on the app makers to provide security measure" due to the "level of trust" needed in managing user data

    He added: “Very personal and sensitive information is being handled, and millions of people are using it so you would expect stringent protection measures, similar to banking apps.

    Mr Lysemose Hanson also claims that malicious code could be inserted into the app whilst not in use.

    But the app had already been tested for several months before being launched, with no security breaches reported. Personal identity information would not be "stored in the app or on the phone" after users finished, according to the app's Google Play Store description.

    The UK Home Office responded, stating that it took "the security and protection of personal information extremely seriously

    The Home Office said: “The EU Exit: ID Document Check app is regularly tested by independent security firms against all known and emerging threats and adheres to industry best practice on security, performance and accessibility.

    It added: "Over a million people have used the app safely and we continually review our systems to ensure that it is kept safe.

    Cybersecurity expert Graham Cluley also questioned the findings in his personal blog, stating that researchers were merely stating the obvious that "if a hacker manages to compromise your smartphone or the app then it could do something malicious".

    He added: "Err, isn’t that pretty much the case with all programs and computers? If a hacker already has control of the device or has already compromised the app then all bets are off…"

    Related:

    WhatsApp Hacked to Spy on High-Profile Gov’t Officials From US, Allies - Reports
    Israel is Not Responsible in Alleged NSO-Whatsapp Hack - Minister
    Christmas Sales Feared to Be Hit by ‘Perfect Storm’ Amid Brexit, Snap Vote Turbulence
    ‘Already in Extra-Time:’ Outgoing Donald Tusk Calls to Not ‘Give Up on’ Giving Brexit a No-Go
    Tags:
    hacking claims, hacking, cybersecurity, cybersecurity firm, post-Brexit, Brexit, Immigration, Home Office
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse