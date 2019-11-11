On 13-14 November, New Delhi will host the international inter-university conference on IT technologies, “Ecosystem of the Digital Economy.” Students, teachers and IT experts are invited to the conference, the press centre of the Russian Digital Cooperation project said.

For two days, IT technology experts will demonstrate their projects in various areas, including artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data, hardware, mobile technology, and legal regulation.

The conference will also include discussions on the implementation of IT-development in various social and economic aspects: public administration, marketing, the financial sphere, trade, education and the media.

The “Ecosystem of the Digital Economy” will be held at the Russian Center for Science and Culture. To take part in the conference, one should sign up on the website (www.ecosystem.education).

“In the modern world, digital technologies are leading in the implementation of educational and research activities in the field of IT, artificial intelligence and machine learning. They provide effective access to a wide range of scientific and educational materials and allow you to successfully integrate knowledge from various fields and present them in a visual form,” Dmitry Klionsky, one of the speakers at the conference, deputy dean of the computer technology and computer science department at Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University “LETI”, said.

According to the speaker, digital innovations contribute to attracting a wide number of people to educational and scientific activities and have a growing impact on the Russian and world economies. The conference will contribute to interaction between foreign universities, including universities in India, in software development, information security methods, machine learning and the Internet of things.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Birla Institute of Technology, the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University have already applied to participate in the conference.

The international inter-university conference “Ecosystem of the Digital Economy” was organised by Rossotrudnichestvo as part of the federal project “Personnel for the Digital Economy” of the national programme “Digital Economy of the Russian Federation.”