Register
17:57 GMT +330 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Neural network

    AI Set to Crack Isaac Newton’s Sun, Earth and Moon Gravitation & Orbiting Dilemma

    CC BY 2.0 / OLCF at ORNL / Scaling Deep Learning for Science
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    220
    Subscribe

    A newly devised artificial neural network is fed with thousands of scenarios - something which has cut the time needed for a viable solution 100 million-fold.

    The Sir Isaac Newton-formulated so-called three-body dilemma, an exceptionally complex issue in physics, finally appears to have a potential solution, thanks to AI and neural networks.

    Researchers have now developed a deep artificial neural network (ANN), having started by working with three particles of the same mass, each with zero velocity. They ultimately arrived at a database of existing three-body problems and a set of solutions that today’s science has already come up with, feeding the new neural network with them and handing it over 5,000 new scenarios to focus on. As the new, breakthrough neural network promises to find solutions up to 100 million times faster than a currently available technique (called Brutus), there is a greater chance of solving how three objects can orbit each other under their own gravity conditions - something that has stumped scientists for the past 300 years.

    “A trained ANN can replace existing numerical solvers, enabling fast and scalable simulations of many-body systems to shed light on outstanding phenomena such as the formation of black-hole binary systems or the origin of the core collapse in dense star clusters", the researchers said in their paper.

    The work has been conducted by researchers from the University of Edinburgh, the University of Cambridge, the University of Aveiro in Portugal, and Leiden University in the Netherlands.

    The horizons are broad indeed, as the AI specialists are preparing to apply the findings, which are yet to be peer-reviewed, in cosmic studies, namely to scrutinise the interaction of a system containing two black holes with a single black hole.

    AI is rapidly finding its way into a variety of spheres of human life. In science, various types of neural networks, focusing on the processing and decision making that goes on in the human brain – have previously been used to generate fake faces, and simulate neutron stars’ collisions at the hands of a particle accelerator, to name a few.

    AI is no less promising in the military arena, as it is changing every aspect of warfare, and being viewed as a means to update combat capabilities.

    According to a recent Fox News report, US forces are pressing forward with the development of AI to reduce casualties, with the technology expected to soon be able to recognise the shape of an enemy tank, feed it into a database and decipher a hostile target in a matter of milliseconds.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Improve Deep Learning Method for Neural Networks
    Psychologists: Neural Networks Will be Able to Predict One's Actions
    Russian Scientists Develop Neural Network for 3D Printing of Metal Products
    Tags:
    black holes, science, technology, neurons, neural networks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse