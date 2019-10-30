Register
08:50 GMT +330 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WhatsApp

    WhatsApp Sues Israeli Firm, Accuses It of Hacking Activists' Phones

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    Facebook and its WhatsApp messenger division on Tuesday sued Israel-based spyware maker NSO Group saying it used an exploit in the programme targeting attorneys, journalists, activists, dissidents, and others.

    WhatsApp has said NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance company, was responsible for a series of highly sophisticated cyber-attacks that it claims violated American law in an “unmistakeable pattern of abuse” believing that technology sold by NSO was used to target the mobile phones of more than 1,400 of its users in 20 different countries during a 14-day period from the end of April to the middle of May. The victims include human rights defenders and lawyers, prominent religious figures, well-known journalists, and officials in humanitarian organisations.

    WhatsApp’s lawsuit, filed in a California court on Tuesday, has demanded a permanent injunction blocking NSO from attempting to access WhatsApp computer systems and those of its parent company, Facebook. The lawsuit also asked the court to rule that NSO violated US federal law and California state law against computer fraud, breached their contracts with WhatsApp and “wrongfully trespassed” on Facebook’s property.

    “This is the first time that an encrypted messaging provider is taking legal action against a private entity that has carried out this type of attack against its users", said a WhatsApp spokesman. “In our complaint, we explain how NSO carried out this attack, including acknowledgement from an NSO employee that our steps to remediate the attack were effective".

    WhatsApp said it had worked with Citizen Lab, an academic research group based at the University of Toronto’s Munk School, to identify the victims of the attacks and the technology used against them, detecting that they were activists at a human rights protection society. 

    "The commercial spyware industry is one that has tried to carve out an unaccountable space for itself, cozying up to the governments that it sells stuff to while simultaneously denying any responsibility for abuses conducted with its tools", John Scott-Railton, a Citizen Lab senior researcher, told ArsTechnica. "WhatsApp's lawsuit, which is important and precedent-setting, shatters that false distinction and makes it clear that they are willing to hold NSO accountable for the Wild West that exists in the spyware industry generally and is reflected in the target set".

    NSO dismissed the allegations writing in a statement that the purpose of NSO is to provide technology to licensed government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to help them fight terrorism and serious crime.

    “We consider any other use of our products than to prevent serious crime and terrorism a misuse, which is contractually prohibited. We take action if we detect any misuse", the statement reads.

    The company was acquired earlier this year by a London-based private equity firm called Novalpina Capital, which in June said it would unveil new governance standards at the company. Novalpina has credited NSO technology with disrupting plans for a terrorist attack at a crowded stadium in Europe and, citing the Mexican government, said it assisted in the 2011 arrest of the drug kingpin known as El Chapo.

    The Israeli company released details of that new “human rights policy” in November, which it said was founded on “unequivocal respect for human rights”. Among other initiatives, it vowed to integrate new due diligence procedures to identify, prevent, and mitigate “adverse human rights impacts” due to the possible abuse of its technology. It also said it would conduct an evaluation of the “potential for adverse human rights impacts” arising through the misuse of NSO products, as well as enforcing “contractual obligations” that would prevent NSO’s customers from using its products for anything other than the investigation of serious crime.

    Related:

    Lebanon Cancels Tax on WhatsApp Calls in Wake of Mass Protests - Communications Minister
    People Flood the Streets in Beirut, Lebanon in Protest Against WhatsApp Tax - Video
    Tear Gas and Rubber Baton in Beirut: Lebanese Rise Up Against WhatsApp Tax - Photos
    Lebanon to Charge WhatsApp Calls in Bid to Raise Money
    Tags:
    Facebook, Lawsuit, hacking, Israel, WhatsApp
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse