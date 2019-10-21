Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi has said that Iran intends to send an astronaut to space, noting that foreign assistance will be needed.
"In order to send an astronaut explorer [to the ISS], we should launch negotiations with Russia. There are many explorers from different countries at the ISS. We are also primed to study the possibility of sending an astronaut to the space station in cooperation with other nations, for example, Russia", Barari said.
Earlier in October, Iranian media reported the country plans to send three satellites into orbit in the next three months. The announcement followed three failed launches this year, with the latest one in September.
