MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia is expected to present a segment of a lunar-orbiting space station for landing on the moon at the 70th annual International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Washington, which will take place from October 21-25, follows from the report's thesis that the specialists will provide.

"The report presents the concept of the segment for the lunar orbital station. The main purpose of the segment is to support and supply missions on the lunar surface," the document said.

No further details are provided on how such a segment would work. It is also not specified whether the module is being created for a human to land on the moon or for sending robots.

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos and NASA agreed to jointly develop the lunar orbital platform, known as the Deep Space Gateway, at the 68th IAC in Australia's Adelaide in 2071. Then it was reported that Russia could build a gateway module for the station and create life support systems. Later, the Russian side announced that it could not limit itself to creating only one module for the new station.

The US plans for the station have also changed. If earlier the priority was to create a station in the orbit of the Earth’s satellite, now the first priority is to land on the moon in 2024.

Members of the Apollo 11 mission, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped down from the lunar lander onto the Moon's Sea of Tranquility on July 20, 1969.

Though the Soviet Union was the first country to send a human-made object to the Moon, which happened on September 13, 1959, its crewed lunar program was cancelled after several major rocket failures between 1969 and 1972.