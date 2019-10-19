Register
14:18 GMT +319 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Antarctica

    Antarctic Ice Sheets Are Leaking Radioactive Chlorine From Nuclear Weapons Tests

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe

    US nuclear weapons tests carried out in the Pacific Ocean during the 1950s and the 1960s resulted in release of high concentrations of radioactive isotopes that traveled around the globe, with some gas eventually deposited on Antarctica's ice.

    Vast ice sheets of Antarctica are still discharging radioactive chlorine in the wake of nuclear weapons tests carried out in the 1950s, a new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research – Atmospheres has shown.

    Mélanie Baroni, a geoscientist at the European Centre for Research and Teaching in Geosciences and the Environment in Aix-en-Provence, France, and her colleagues examined chlorine emissions in different parts of Antarctica in areas where annual snowfall is high versus areas where snowfall is low.

    Scientists commonly use radioactive isotopes to determine the ages of ice by drilling into ice sheets as part of research into the mysteries of Earth's past climate.

    Some chlorine-36 forms naturally, but it can also be produced during nuclear explosions when neutrons react with chlorine in seawater.
    The experts discovered that high levels of chlorine-36 are still present near the surface of the ice around the location with little snowfall, the Russian Vostok research station.

    Soviet Antarctic research station Vostok. Founded on December 16, 1957 by V.S. Sidorov. (File)
    © Sputnik / G. Koposov
    Soviet Antarctic research station Vostok. Founded on December 16, 1957 by V.S. Sidorov. (File)

    Since naturally produced chlorine-36 is stored permanently in layers of Antarctica's snow, the results show the site still has manmade chlorine produced by bomb tests in the 1950s and in the 1960s.

    "There is no more nuclear chlorine-36 in the global atmosphere. That is… why we should observe natural chlorine-36 levels everywhere," said Baroni, co-author of the new study.

    The US conducted nuclear testing in the Pacific Proving Grounds between 1946 and 1962, causing reactions that generated high concentrations of isotopes like chlorine-36.

    These reached the stratosphere and traveled around the globe.

    As some of the gas reached Antarctica, it was deposited on Antarctica's ice and has remained ever since.

    The frigid Antarctic region is an expanse of white ice and blue waters, as pictured in March, 2017, at the U.S. research facility McMurdo Station
    © AP Photo / NASA / Chris Larsen
    The frigid Antarctic region is an expanse of white ice and blue waters, as pictured in March, 2017, at the U.S. research facility McMurdo Station

    While other isotopes produced by nuclear bomb testing mostly returned to pre-bomb levels in recent years, scientists expected chlorine-36 to have done so, too.

    The consistently higher levels at the Vostok snowpack suggest it is still releasing radioactive chlorine from the 1950s and 1960s marine nuclear bomb tests.

    This has been explained by the mobility of chlorine-36 in its gaseous form at low snow accumulation sites located on the High Antarctic Plateau, such as Vostok.

    Experts added the released amount is too small to have an effect on the environment.

    Scientists are currently planning to drill for a 1.5 million-year-old ice core in the Antarctic, and understanding how Vostok releases manmade chlorine-36 could help use the isotope to glean data from the ancient ice core, Baroni said.

    Related:

    Aussies May Suffer ‘Fire-Conducive’ Weather Due to Warm Antarctic Temps, Study Finds
    Ice and Fire: Bubbling Lava Lake Found on Antarctic Island
    Clues to Mysterious, Gaping Holes in Antarctic Ice Revealed
    Tags:
    nuclear tests, radioisotopes, isotopes, ice, Antarctica, Antarctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 12-18 October
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse