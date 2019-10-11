Register
20:49 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tekhnika Molodezhi, 1960, №03/A. Alexandrova/screenshot

    Meet George Jetson: Boeing and Porsche Working on Sleek Futuristic Flying Car - Photo

    © Photo : Tekhnika Molodezhi, 1960, №03/A. Alexandrova/screenshot
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    The flying car has been the stuff of science fiction legend for decades, featured in movies, television, and video games as a must-have staple of visions of the future.

    US aircraft maker Boeing Co and Volkswagen’s Porsche sports car division have teamed up to work on a concept of what they’re calling a ‘premium urban air mobility vehicle'.

    In a press release, the German automaker explained the concept and Boeing signed a memorandum of understand to jointly “explore the premium urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace. With this partnership, both companies will leverage their unique market strengths and insights to study the future of premium air mobility vehicles.”
    Porsche and Boeing to work together on flying car
    © Photo : Boeing/Porsche/Cover Images
    Porsche and Boeing flying car concept.

    Porsche had previously announced research into flying car taxis. Meanwhile, Boeing recently carried out the first test flight for a vertical takeoff vehicle with capacity for two to four passengers and an 80 km range.

    The two companies did not provide any information about how many resources will be invested into the project, or any specs on the vehicle, its price range or possible delivery date.

    Detlev von Platen, sales and marketing board member at Porsche, said the flying car project was aimed at “enhancing” Porsche’s “scope as a sports car manufacturer by becoming a leading brand for premium mobility,” with these plans possibly meaning “moving into the third dimension of travel” over the long term.

    Steve Nordlund, vice president of Boeing NeXt, the aerospace giant’s next gen tech-related enterprise, said the collaboration with Porch would build on the company’s “efforts to develop a safe and efficient new mobility ecosystem, and provides an opportunity to investigate the development of a premium urban air mobility vehicle with a leading automotive brand.”

    Both companies are working to polish up their reputations amid issues with Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft, with the model grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes. Volkswagen and Porsche, meanwhile, have faced their own problems following a diesel emissions scandal in which the German auto giant was revealed to have manipulated the emissions data of its diesel vehicles.

    Over half a dozen companies big and small are working on flying car prototypes, among them Airbus, Uber, AeroMobil, Zee.Aero, Terrafugia, EHang, Joby Aviation and Russia’s Siberian Aeronautical Research Institute.

    The concept of flying cars has been around since the 1930s, being born not long after humanity began mastering the concept of air travel itself. The idea enjoyed an explosion of interest through the late 20th century thanks to shows and animation like the Jetsons and the Animatrix, and films including Blade Runner, Back to the Future and The Fifth Element. However, a number of factors including cost, safety concerns, and questions about the vehicles’ source of power have held back their development and adoption.

     

    Related:

    Uber and NASA Will Launch Flying Cars and UberAir by 2020
    Up and Away! WATCH New Canadian Flying Electric Car in Action
    The Flying Car is Coming and Japan Wants In On the Tarmac
    Bell’s Flying Car Will Be Available Via Uber by the ‘Mid-2020s’ – Manufacturer
    Musk is Wrong About Tunnels & Flying Cars - Uber's NASA Veteran
    WATCH Boeing’s Flying ‘Car’ Takes Its First Flight
    WATCH Daredevil Make Record Jump Flying Car Over Yangtze River
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female holidaymakers are getting ready for a sea surfing in Nizhneimeretinskaya Bukhta, Sochi.
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 October
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse