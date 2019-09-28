Register
09:49 GMT +328 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Prototype NASA 1kW Kilopower nuclear reactor for use in space and planet surfaces

    NASA About to Send Nuclear Rockets to Moon With Ultimate Goal of Cutting Journey to Mars

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe

    NASA first floated nuclear propulsion in the '60s but ditched the idea as the Apollo era was in full swing and because of the tremendous cost of testing the reactor. However, the idea has been gaining momentum since Trump voiced the ambitious deadline for a 2024 return to the moon, and, ultimately, another long-desired target – Mars.

    The story of nukes and cosmic exploration will open a new chapter just a stone's throw from the Redstone Test Stand, in one of the corners of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, where in 1958 the Redstone rocket became the first to detonate a nuclear weapon before, three years later, carrying the first American into space.

    This time NASA's goal is somewhat different, having tasked its engineers led by physicist Bill Emrich with building the first rocket engine powered by nuclear fission, and expected to be twice as efficient as the chemical alternatives powering the lion's share of rockets today.

    One would perhaps argue that space travel is dangerous in and of itself, without a necessity to worry about nuclear repercussions, but for the human missions to the moon and Mars, already scheduled by the White House, such risks may prove unavoidable.

    It may give a certain relief though, that nuclear reactors are not supposed to go off right on the launch pad, but rather up in space, after a conventional chemically propelled rocket hoists a nuke-powered spacecraft into orbit. Loads of energy thrust by those reactors are believed to be capable of sustaining human outposts on other worlds as well as diminishing the travel time to Mars by almost half.

    "Many space exploration problems require that high-density power be available at all times, and there is a class of such problems for which nuclear power is the preferred—if not the only— option," Rex Geveden, a former NASA associate administrator and CEO of the power generation company BWX Technologies, told the National Space Council in August.

    NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine went still further, calling nuclear propulsion "a game-changer" and telling Vice President Mike Pence that using the said reactors provides "an amazing opportunity that the United States should take advantage of."

    To reach the goal, Emrich and his team have been simulating the extreme conditions inside a nuclear rocket engine at the Marshall Space Flight Center, using massive amounts of electricity, "like in a big microwave oven," instead of triggering a costly fission reaction proper, as did NASA in the '60s.

    The goal is to make sure the designed reactor would withstand its own heat and be capable of operating at the extreme temperatures of around 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

    The project that goes by the abbreviation NTREES - Nuclear Thermal Rocket Element Environmental Simulator – was eventually integrated into a more comprehensive programme to study how a nuclear engine could be integrated with the Space Launch System, NASA's next-gen rocket.

    The financial aspect has also been successfully dealt with, with hefty sums earmarked for all stages of the nuclear propulsion venture: in 2017, NASA awarded BWX Technologies a three-year, $19 million contract to develop the fuel and reactor components necessary for a nuclear engine, while for the past two years, Congress has allocated a total of $225 million to NASA's budget for the purpose.

    For the time being, NASA is putting effort into overhauling its regulations to make it possible to launch nukes.

    This August, a White House memo demanded that NASA develop respective safety protocols; which may see the first nuclear engine in space as early as 2024 – the deadline set earlier this year by President Trump for American astronauts to return to the moon, decades after the successful Apollo missions, before the ultimate goal of setting foot on Mars.

    NASA is not alone in its goals to reach the Moon and Mars. The European Space Agency is building a service module for Orion and NASA and has also received commitments from Canada and Japan to cooperate on lunar exploration this year.

    Related:

    Iran Nuclear Deal May Be Fully Destroyed in Foreseeable Future - Russian Representative in Vienna
    Interior of Irradiated Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Revealed in New Video
    Pakistani PM Khan Warns the World Against Investing in India Amid 'Threat of Nuclear War'
    Tags:
    space exploration, rocket, US nukes, nuclear propulsion, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse