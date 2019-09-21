Facebook Suspends Tens of Thousands of Apps Amid Probe Into Cambridge Analytica Scandal

The company said the suspension does not necessarily mean that these applications posed a threat to users.

Facebook has suspended tens of thousands of applications on its social networking platform amid an investigation launched in March of 2018 after the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke.

According to a statement released by Facebook, the suspended applications are associated with some 400 developers, however, this does not necessarily mean that these applications threatened users in any way.

Facebook launched an investigation after British data firm Cambridge Analytica improperly received access to the information of 87 million Facebook users.

The social networking service company was fined $5 billion in July by the US Federal Trade Commission, in what was reported to be the biggest fine ever imposed on a company for violating consumer privacy.