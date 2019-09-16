Russian MC-21 Passenger Plane to Debut in Istanbul - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian medium-haul passenger aircraft MC-21 will make its debut abroad at an aviation festival in Istanbul, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said Monday.

"The latest Russian medium-haul passenger aircraft MC-21, short-haul plane Superjet 100, amphibious aircraft Be-200 and multirole fighter Su-35 will be at the festival," the company said in a press release.

The UAC added that this would be "the debut abroad" for MC-21, which premiered at MAKS air show in Russia in August.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov Russian MC-21 Passenger Plane

The UAC, which consolidates several aircraft manufacturers, will participate at Teknofest Istanbul scheduled to run from September 17-22.