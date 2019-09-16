Russian MC-21 Passenger Plane to Debut in Istanbul - Manufacturer

"The latest Russian medium-haul passenger aircraft MC-21, short-haul plane Superjet 100, amphibious aircraft Be-200 and multirole fighter Su-35 will be at the festival," the company said in a press release.
The UAC added that this would be "the debut abroad" for MC-21, which premiered at MAKS air show in Russia in August.
MC-21 first test aircraft > Test flight | MC-21-300 tail no. 73051 MSN MC.0001 via https://t.co/BsIFPHLWl0 #MC21 #airliner #aircraft #testaircraft #uac #sky #PHOTOS #Planespotting #spotting #авиация #самолет pic.twitter.com/KwmRpciCRu— SJet (@SJet_) 7 апреля 2019 г.
The UAC, which consolidates several aircraft manufacturers, will participate at Teknofest Istanbul scheduled to run from September 17-22.
