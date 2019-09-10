Apple Announces Launch of Game Subscription Service 'Apple Arcade'

Apple Inc. on Tuesday kicked off a presentation, as the tech giant is reaching a turning point where it focuses as much on services as it does on hardware and software.

US tech giant Apple has announced the launch of a game subscription service called "Apple Arcade".

"You can't find these games on any other mobile platform for subscription service, no games service ever launched as many games, and we can't wait for you to play all of that", Product Manager Ann Thai stated.

Announced in March, the subscription service will allow Apple users to play games across iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, and Apple TV devices.

Instead of streaming a game, Apple Arcade players will download it to their devices to play, which will allow for the games to be played regardless of whether the player is online or offline.

Get ready for tons of Apple Subscription Services. Apple Arcade $4.99/month with 1st month free. pic.twitter.com/L3lPfFvaGs — All iPhone (@iPhoneTeam) September 10, 2019

​According to reports, Apple Arcade will provide users with access to a library of over 100 games, with no ads or additional in-app purchases.

The Apple media event is taking place in Cupertino, California. During the event, Apple is sharing details of an upcoming video streaming service and is expected to announce new iPhones.

Apple is the world's first public company with a market value of $1 trillion.