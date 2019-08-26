Manned Spacecraft Soyuz MS-13 Completes Redocking Between ISS Modules - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A manned Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft and its crew have completed redocking from the International Space Station (ISS)’s Zvezda module to the Poisk module, according to a broadcast conducted by Russian space agency Roscosmos on its website.

The manoeuvre was aimed at freeing up the docking port on the Zvezda module for a repeated attempt to dock a Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with humanoid robot FEDOR inside, scheduled for 03:12 GMT on Tuesday. The Soyuz MS-14 failed to dock with the ISS on Saturday due to a malfunction of a signal amplifier on the Kurs automated rendezvous system for the Poisk module's docking port.

The redocking was completed at 03:59 GMT.

The crew of the Soyuz MS-13 during the operation included Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency, and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan.

The operation to redock the spacecraft was carried out by Skvortsov in manual mode, and the crew was wearing Sokol spacesuits for safety reasons.

The Soyuz MS-14 with humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, was successfully launched into space on Thursday. On Saturday, the spacecraft, however, failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and started retreating from the station. The spacecraft was later pulled to a safe distance from the ISS.

Apart from Skvortsov, Parmitano and Morgan, the ISS crew currently comprises Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague.