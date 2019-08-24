Soyuz Spacecraft With Russian Humanoid Robot Fedor on Board Docks With ISS - Video

After arriving at the International Space Station on Saturday, FEDOR will be controlled by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and carry out a number of tasks. The robot is scheduled to return to Earth in the early hours of September 7.

The uncrewed Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft, carrying Russian humanoid robot FEDOR, also known as Skybot F-850, is set to dock with the International Space Station.

On Thursday, Fedor was successfully launched into space inside the Soyuz MS-14 vehicle atop the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. According to the Roscosmos chief, the launch of Soyuz-2.1a loaded with Soyuz MS-14 and robot Fedor was much more difficult than a regular launch, noting that the rocket succeeded with all challenging tasks.

