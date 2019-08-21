Register
23:21 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Youtube logo

    YouTube Bans Fighting Robot Videos Over Claims of Animal Cruelty

    © Flickr/ Rego Korosi
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Upsetting fans of “Bottlebots” and the like, YouTube was recently caught removing content depicting fighting robots over claims that the videos violated the company’s policies against displays of animal cruelty.

    The takedown of hundreds of videos came to light on Monday after YouTube channel Maker’s Muse reported on several dozen YouTubers who shared notifications they received from the video-sharing website on their respective social media pages.

    Sarah Pohorecky, a member of Team Uppercut on the latest season of “Battlebots,” took to Facebook to post her letter from YouTube. Shocked, Pohorecky captioned the letter by writing, “Has this happened to anyone else? … YouTube’s finally standing up to cruelty against robots.”

    The notice likened Pohorecky’s robot bashing video to dog fighting and cock fighting. “We know that this might be disappointing, but it’s important to us that YouTube is a safe place for all,” it reads.

    Jamison Go, from “Battlebots’” Team Sawblaze, was one of many individuals affected by the takedown, and he shared his own notification online

    Jamison Go, from “Battlebots’” Team Sawblaze, shared his YouTube notification on Facebook, detailing the reasons why his robot fighting content was removed from the video-sharing site.
    © Screenshot/Jamison Go
    Jamison Go, from “Battlebots’” Team Sawblaze, shared his YouTube notification on Facebook, detailing the reasons why his robot fighting content was removed from the video-sharing site.

    “Today is a sad day,” he wrote. “Robot builders across the world cried out in agony as YouTube's algorithm falsely identified personal videos of robot sport as ‘animal cruelty’ and ‘cock fighting.’ Today I lost nine videos, but others lost hundreds or more.”

    YouTube’s current policy states that “content where there is infliction of unnecessary suffering or harm deliberately causing an animal distress” and “content where animals are encouraged or coerced to fight by humans” are prohibited. It does not make any mention of robot fighting videos. 

    In the days since the takedown, some deleted videos have re-emerged on the site. A YouTube spokesperson recently revealed that their removal was an error. (Shocker)

    “With the massive volume of videos on our site, sometimes we make the wrong call," a YouTube official told Motherboard. "When it's brought to our attention that a video has been removed mistakenly, we act quickly to reinstate it. We also offer uploaders the ability to appeal removals and we will re-review the content.”

    However, that process appeared to make matters even more difficult for robot enthusiasts, since filing an appeal resembled a day at the local department of motor vehicles. Pohorecky told Motherboard that she was forced to navigate through several screens before even coming close to being able to file an appeal.

    She further told Futurism that the whole process was “a headache,” and that “there’s always the risk that the appeal will be rejected and the video lost or the channel deleted.”

    Related:

    Watch: YouTube Star Investigated for Abusing Dog in Unedited Video
    Russian Internet Watchdog Urges YouTube to Refrain From Promoting Unauthorised Rallies
    Viral Hashtag Urges Pakistanis to Unfollow Indian YouTube Channels Amid Kashmir Row
    PewDiePie Addresses Rumours About Quitting YouTube After Wedding
    YouTube Star Trisha Paytas Flaunts ‘Botched’ Breast Implants in Nude Photos
    Tags:
    violation, policy, YouTube, YouTube, Animal Cruelty, robots, robots, BattleBots
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse