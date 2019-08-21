US astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan are set to venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) for a spacewalk.

According to NASA's plans, Hague and Morgan will transfer their spacesuits to stand-alone power mode at 15:20 Moscow time, and proceed to leave the station. The spacewalk will last about 6.5 hours.

Earlier on Monday, the Canadarm2 mechanical manipulator installed the IDA-3 adaptor on the outside of the American Harmony module, which arrived on the ISS aboard the Dragon cargo ship. The astronauts will have to install the adaptor, to which Crew Dragon and Starliner ships will dock in the future.

As NASA reported earlier, this will be Nick Hague's third spacewalk, and Andrew Morgan's first.

