Surreal Fireball Spotted Above Florida as 'Military Air Space' Object Pierces Skies

A fiery tailed object popped up in the sky as a brand-new Air Force communications satellite sitting on an Atlas 5 rocket left the Florida launch pad to deliver new capacity for the US military’s diverse networks.

A massive fireball from a rocket launch seen across the US state of Florida has spurned concern as well a lively interest with the inquisitive locals, who eagerly gazed out of their windows to catch a glimpse of the incredible light show, a video of which has been making rounds on the Internet for the past 24 hours.

Impressive footage was sent to YouTube channel MrMBB333 from residents all across the south easternmost state, with the clips racking up over 85,000 views each since the publishing date.

The first video, made by Alexander S from West Palm Beach, shows the object going upwards into the sky with a huge fiery tail attached to it, with the same sight emerging before the eyes of residents of the town of Lutz. For instance, Rebecca C shared a video of a different stage of the rocket launch – that of its parts separating in the air with the upper one soaring swiftly.

The fireball was shortly linked to an Atlas 5 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral on August 8 by MrMBB333, while some insisted it could be anything from a “Space X object” to a “US Space Force” vehicle “exposed by the people.”

"Weird, the whole thing is just weird. It even makes me fill weird, " one user statedm with another butting in:

"There was an early military launch from the cape Very Early this morning."

An Atlas 5 rocket fired into space from Cape Canaveral with a $1.1 billion US Air Force telecom satellite, tasked with providing fresh capacity for the military’s voice, video and data relay networks.