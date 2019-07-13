The Russian Proton-M carrier rocket with the Spektr-RG space observatory on board has successfully blasted off the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Saturday after the launch had been delayed on two occasions, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.

The space rocket launch was originally planned for 12 June, but was delayed due to problems with the electric current source.

Spektr-RG is a Russian-German project, the main mission of which is to scan the sky in a wide energy range with high sensitivity and angular resolution.

The Proton-M is the largest carrier rocket in Russia's fleet of space launch vehicles. The rocket has lifted dozens of Russian-made and foreign satellites into orbit since it was first commissioned in 2001.

