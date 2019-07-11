Twitter Users Report Service Down in Europe, Parts of US

Tens of thousands of internet users across the world have reported issues with accessing Twitter in the United States as well as across the Europe.

Internet users in the north-eastern and north-western states of the United States, as well as in Britain, have reported that they are unable to access the social media platform on both mobile devices and desktops. The problems were also reported across Europe, in Latin America and in Japan.

© Photo : Twitter screenshot Tens of thousands netizens reported that Twitter went down

According to the website Downdetector, the service has been experiencing issues since 2:46 PM EDT. The website, which tracks tech glitches affecting popular web services and apps, has registered over 47,000 reports about the Twitter outage.

Twitter's status page said that the platform was investigating the issues with access.

After one hour or so, the platform started to gradually come back to its operational state with only over a thousand people on Downdetector reporting it malfunctioning.

The apparent glitch has not affected other major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, which remained online.