Register
22:39 GMT +310 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Sunday, April 7, 2019, ancient amphoras lie at the bottom of the sea from a 5th Century B.C. shipwreck, the first ancient shipwreck to be opened to the public in Greece, including to recreational divers who will be able to visit the wreck itself, near the coast of Peristera, Greece.

    Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Greece’s Probable Origins

    © AP Photo/ Elena Becatoros
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Buildings of shining white marble that have been unearthed on a hill-shaped Greek island appeared to date back to the same epoch as England's Stonehenge and the iconic Giza pyramids in Egypt, raising questions about when exactly the Ancient Greek era goes back to.

    Excavations on a minute island off the Greek coast in the Aegean Sea appear to be revealing the earliest architectural complex ever uncovered in the area.

    Dating back to around 2600 BC, the site has been found to comprise a whole series of marble buildings – over 60 – located on a small mountain-shaped island sticking out of the waters around the Greek island of Keros.

    Although the first excavation attempts go back to four years ago, it is the recent careful data analysis carried out over the past 12 months that have helped arrive at the true scale of the underground monumental complex.

    The findings have fully “transformed” our understanding of Bronze Age culture and the era’s level of progress, researchers say, suggesting that the undug complex implies that humans at the time were “organisationally, technically and politically” much more advanced than previously thought.

    For instance, it has been assumed as a result of the excavations that the ancient Greeks covered 45,000 miles in total, shipping between 7,000 to 10,000 tonnes of reflective white marble from one island to another in order to decorate the exterior of the buildings.

    "It is by far the largest prehistoric marine transport operation that has ever come to light anywhere in the world", Dr Julian Whitewright, a leading maritime archaeologist at the University of Southampton, told The Independent, adding the research demonstrates how integral to Bronze Age people’s culture seafaring was.

    The marble houses could have served a religious function, it was assumed, and the “mini-mountain”-like site, referred to as Dhaskalio, is thought to retain a certain religious meaning, especially given the idea of mountain tops being the place that the Greek gods inhabited.

    According to Dr Alan Peatfield of University College Dublin's School of Archaeology, the unearthed site is “potentially a fundamental place of origin for the phenomenon of sacred mountains within the Greek world”, while the complex itself is unique in having ever been found from this period in or around Greece before.

    Dhaskalio is estimated to have been erected within roughly 100 years of the creation of what is believed to be the iconic astronomical observatory Stonehenge and the first Egyptian pyramids in Cairo’s vicinity.

    Related:

    Greece Interested in Buying Russian LNG - Adviser to Greek Prime Minister
    Issue of Wartime Reparations is 'Legally Exhausted' - Berlin on Greece's Request
    Two Turkish Diplomatic Vehicles Set on Fire in Greece's Thessaloniki (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    research, excavations, history, ancient Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse