Google mapping service has reportedly stopped responding around the world. Netizens complained Friday night about the inaccessibility of the popular online service.

The US-based tech giant has not issued an official statement. Some netizens, however, have reportedly managed to gain access to the mapping service since the first errors were detected several hours ago.

Meanwhile, some people still reportedly experiencing difficulties with access. Many took to social media to report the issues.

Earlier this week, thousands of netizens reported multiple errors with Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, including issues with upload and download of various content. The issue primarily affected central Europe, according to media reports.

According to the outage.report web service, the Friday issue with the popular mapping service affected some parts of the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK.