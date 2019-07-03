Instagram Down for Social Media Users Around the World - Reports

Most users in Europe and some in the Eastern US have reportedly been hit with Instagram app problems.
The First technical failures on Instagram began at about 16:00 Moscow time (13:00 GMT), according to the Downdetector website.
Social media users responded on Twitter sharing their discontent with Instagram's malfunction.
Instagram is always down these days. Can someone develop a new app that’s not making changes every two seconds? 🙄— Rachel (@rachelscurlyfit) 3 июля 2019 г.
Instagram is down again and this is happening to frequently to be anything other than Russians or aliens.— Nathaniel Grills (@NathGrills) 3 июля 2019 г.
This is NOT A DRILL, people. ⚠️ Instagram is down once again. Save your food photos, holiday snaps and #WednesdayWisdom posts for later... #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/rd93gx3yDu— Imperial Leisure (@ImperialLeisure) 3 июля 2019 г.
I can't post my anime figure photos on my @instagram and it's just a box of the figure. I tried with a Funko Pop figure and the same happened. I hope this issue gets fixed. #FixItInstagram pic.twitter.com/eiDGf7pFnK— Stephy S. Henry (@HenryStephy) 3 июля 2019 г.
