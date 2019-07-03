Instagram Down for Social Media Users Around the World - Reports

Instagram users all over the world are having trouble sharing new posts to their news feeds, seeing stories and loading content, the Daily Mail reported.

Most users in Europe and some in the Eastern US have reportedly been hit with Instagram app problems.

The First technical failures on Instagram began at about 16:00 Moscow time (13:00 GMT), according to the Downdetector website.

Social media users responded on Twitter sharing their discontent with Instagram's malfunction.

Instagram is always down these days. Can someone develop a new app that’s not making changes every two seconds? 🙄 Instagram is down again and this is happening to frequently to be anything other than Russians or aliens. — Nathaniel Grills (@NathGrills) 3 июля 2019 г. 3 июля 2019 г.

This is NOT A DRILL, people. ⚠️ Instagram is down once again. Save your food photos, holiday snaps and #WednesdayWisdom posts for later... #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/rd93gx3yDu — Imperial Leisure (@ImperialLeisure) 3 июля 2019 г.

I can't post my anime figure photos on my @instagram and it's just a box of the figure. I tried with a Funko Pop figure and the same happened. I hope this issue gets fixed. #FixItInstagram pic.twitter.com/eiDGf7pFnK — Stephy S. Henry (@HenryStephy) 3 июля 2019 г.

