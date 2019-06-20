Powerful Foreign DDoS Attacks From Abroad Hit Putin's Q&A Session

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A call centre of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s live Q&A session has been subjected to a powerful DDoS attack from abroad, but has already been successfully repelled, an anchor of the session said.

"Our call centre has just been subjected to a massive DDoS attack from abroad. Those glitches with phone calls seemingly were connected with just that. But we have managed to repel it. The functioning of the app has been restored", the anchor said, reporting from one of the call centres.

She added that the number of registered questions had already surpassed 2 million.

Earlier in the day, Russian telephony provider Rostelecom said that two powerful cyber attacks were carried out against the call centre of the "Direct Line" with Putin.

"They did not affect the work of the Direct Line", it said.

The "Direct Line" started at noon Moscow time (09:00 GMT). During the annual event, traditionally broadcasted by major Russian channels and radio stations, Putin is answering various questions from Russian citizens.