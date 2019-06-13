Nintendo Starts Production of New Switch Consoles Outside China - Reports

Nintendo has reportedly begun producing two new variants of its Switch console, reportedly moving the production of at least some of them outside of China in order to evade new tariffs on US imports.

Sources within Nintendo’s supply chain have confirmed the movement of production to Southeast Asia, and that the company aims to produce enough consoles to fulfil demand in the US, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Rumours that Nintendo was planning to start the production of two new consoles first emerged back in March. One is thought to be a high-end version of the Switch, while the other is a cheaper model that’s designed with an emphasis on portability. The Wall Street Journal initially reported that Nintendo was planning to announce the consoles at E3, but decided not to do so due to the subsequent hardware failure.

The production of both old Switch models and newer ones is also reportedly being moved outside China, suggesting the three models will coexist for a period of time.

A Nintendo spokesperson declined to comment about the new models to The Wall Street Journal, but said that the Switch is currently manufactured mostly in China, while noting that the company is always exploring options for where to manufacture the console.

READ MORE: Robotic Fish Steered by Super Nintendo Controller Spies on Marine Life (VIDEO)

Nintendo isn’t the only company shifting its production in light of the US-China trade war. Late last year, GoPro announced its intentions to move its US-bound camera production out of China, and now Google is reportedly doing the same for its Nest products. Foxconn, the iPhone manufacturer company, also told reporters on Tuesday that it has enough production capacity outside of China to be able to handle the manufacturing of all US-bound iPhones should Apple require it.