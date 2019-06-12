Register
18:18 GMT +312 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Dec. 18, 2018, photo one of the test vehicles from Argo AI, Ford's autonomous vehicle unit, navigates through the strip district near the company offices in Pittsburgh

    Huawei Working With European Auto Makers to Launch Self-Driving Car Amid US Crackdown − Reports

    © AP Photo / Keith Srakocic
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Corporate giants across the globe, including Alphabet, Alibaba, Uber and Tesla, are working on fully autonomous vehicles, and embattled tech giant Huawei is looking to cash in on the market.

    Huawei, the world’s largest telecom equipment-maker and the second-biggest smartphone vendor, has jumped into artificial intelligence with an ambitious self-driving car project.

    The Chinese tech giant, which has recently found itself in the crosshairs of the US administration, is working with foreign auto makers to launch a self-driving car in the coming years.

    The embattled firm has given insight into the project to Financial Times reporters in its headquarters in Shenzhen.

    “From my understanding, we are working together to have a car that will be shipped in the year 2021 or 2022 using these [autonomous driving] components,” the company’s strategy chief, Dang Wenshuan, was quoted as saying. “This will be in China, but not only in China . . . it will also be in Europe.”

    Huawei is said to be developing self-driving AI software with Audi, Toyota Motor, and Chinese auto makers Beijing New Energy Automobile and Changan Automobile.

    A video seen by FT appeared to show a self-driving vehicle navigating through the streets of Shanghai, recognising traffic lights and avoiding pedestrians without manual controls.

    Dang said that the bulk of the value of the upcoming AI-powered vehicle will account for ICT, which means that tech companies such as Huawei will have the upper hand.

    Washington Goes After Huawei

    Although European manufacturers appear to be eager to work with Huawei on a robot-car future, another forefront of technology, 5G, raises much more concerns in Europe.

    The United States has been pushing allies to bar Huawei from their future 5G mobile phone networks, claiming that the company is spying for the Chinese government and may use its equipment to harvest personal and commercial data.

    The United States has banned Huawei components from its government systems and recently prohibited it to buy parts and components from American companies without government approval.

    Self-Driving Future

    Meanwhile, a robot-car future is just around the corner; on Tuesday, US Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said that 1,400 self-driving vehicles – including cars and trucks – are being tested by over 80 companies in the United States alone.

    Workers are seen near the booth of Huawei Technologies under construction at the venue of China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China 22 May 2019
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Huawei Postpones Announcement of New Laptop Due to US Blacklisting - Reports

    They include Alphabet subsidiary Waymo, which is testing autonomous taxis, and Tesla, whose founder Elon Musk plans to launch self-driving robo-taxis as early as 2020.

    Although there are some self-driving models on the market, including those offered by Tesla, fully automated driving may be further than we expect.

    EU commissioner for transport, Violeta Bulc, expects the new generation of fully automated vehicles to come only by 2030.

    Furthermore, some experts doubt that autonomous cars will immediately force their less advanced competitors out of the market.

    Uber’s chief scientist Raquel Urtasin, for instance, was cautious with his prognoses when he spoke about the cars at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York in April.

    “Self-driving cars are going to be in our lives. The question of when is not clear yet,” Urtasun said. “To have it at scale is going to take a long time.”

    Tags:
    self-driving car, China, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse