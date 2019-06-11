Telegram Users Report App Down in Parts of US, UK

Users from Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil have been reporting troubles with the popular social media platform and messaging service.

According to the Down detector website, which tracks issues related to various web services and apps, a total of 360 reports regarding issues with Telegram have been filed.

Most of the reports have come from Italy, Great Britain, Germany, Ukraine and Russia, according to Downdetector's live outage map.

© Photo : Screenshot Telegram outage map

However, another website, Outage Report, said that US Telegram users were also experiencing troubles with the messenger service.

© Photo : Screenshot Telegram outage map

Telegram is a Russian-made cross-platform messaging app, allowing users to message one another, share photos and is used by many across the globe as an alternative to conventional text messages.

The last major Telegram outage was registered on 16 May, with users from North and South America reporting the issues.

Twitterians were quick to report about the issues with the app, sharing their complains and jokes online.

— Mikeus Wolf: next con @furcation (@mikeuswolf) June 11, 2019

— John Cena (@JohnCen84843074) June 11, 2019