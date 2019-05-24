Register
22:26 GMT +324 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Asteroid

    'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Accompanied by Own Moon Set to Whiz by Earth

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Earth is set to receive not one, but two visitors from space during the upcoming weekend, although both will hardly be seen with the naked eye.

    A massive space rock that boasts a tiny companion moon will fly past Earth this weekend, making the event something out of the ordinary indeed, one asteroid enthusiast has claimed.

    “It’s one of the closest binary flybys probably in recent history”, planetary scientist Vishnu Reddy at the University of Arizona in Tucson told NBC News.

    “That’s what makes it a very interesting target”, he went on to comment on the so-called binary asteroid, known as 1999 KW4, which will make its closest approach at 7:05 p.m. ET on 25 May.

    The main object, shaped like a spinning top with a clear-cut ridge around its equator, is estimated to measure about 0.8 miles in diameter, with the second in the pair, the small moon, is believed to be around a third of that size, EarthSky reported.

    Asteroid
    CC0
    Profit From Doomsday: Lawyers Mull Who To Sue in Case of Asteroid Impact

    According to NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies, the 1999 KW4 space rocks will speed past Earth at around 48,000 miles per hour, coming as close as within 3 million miles away, so there is no way they will smash into the Earth. In fact, they won’t even come close enough to see without special equipment. However, if one still wants to catch a glimpse of the duo, which will come that close to our planet only in 2036, they will have to make sure that there is a telescope handy on Saturday night. 

    1999 KW4 has been classified as a Near Earth Object (NEO), a term that is used to refer to any asteroid or comet whose orbit takes it within 121 million miles of the sun, as well as within approximately 30 million miles of Earth. 

    READ MORE: KILLER Asteroid Lays Waste to New York in Simulation Drill

    Despite the relatively safe distance from Earth, it has also been defined as a “potentially hazardous object”, meaning any NEO that stands at least some chance of colliding with Earth, with a predicted minimum approach distance being less than 4.6 million miles, and is greater than 460 feet in diameter.


    Related:

    KILLER Asteroid Lays Waste to New York in Simulation Drill
    Jeremy Clarkson: 'Kim Kardashian Bum' Asteroid Could Wipe Out Life on Earth
    Scientists REVEAL Whether Giant Asteroid Will Collide With Earth in 2029
    Earth-Altering Asteroid Strike Threat is REAL, NASA Chief WARNS
    Tags:
    moon, Earth, asteroid, telescope, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse