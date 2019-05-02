Remains of Denisovan Found on Tibetan Plateau - Reports

The Nature outlet reported on Wednesday, that the partial jawbone was found in 1980 but almost forty years passed before the scientists were able to confirm that it belonged to a Denisovan.
The outlet recalled that the find was also the first physical remnant of Denisovans larger than a single tooth or bone.
READ MORE: Earth's First Artists Were Neanderthals
The publication recalled that the Denisovan genome was believed to have contributed to the adaptation of today’s Tibetans and the Sherpa people to living at a high altitude with low oxygen levels.
Fossils of Denisovans were first found in the Altai mountains in 2010.
All comments
Show new comments (0)