International Space Station Suffers Partial Power Loss, No Danger to Crew - NASA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Astronauts on the International Space Station are working to restore full power after a partial failure in the orbiting laboratory’s electrical system Monday morning that imposed no danger to the crew, NASA said in a press release.

"Monday morning, teams identified an issue with the International Space Station’s electrical power system and are working to identify the root cause and restore full power to the system," the release said on Monday afternoon. "There are no immediate concerns for the crew or the station."

During repairs to two of eight channels on a power bus that distributes electricity throughout the space station, flight controllers have been working to route power through the six remaining channels, the release said.

Meanwhile, NASA is attempting to determine any impacts to SpaceX’s CRS-17 cargo resupply mission targeted for launch in May, the release added.