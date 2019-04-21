First Liftoff of Russia's New Soyuz-5 Launcher Scheduled for 2nd Half of 2022

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first liftoff of Russia's new Soyuz-5 medium-lift launch vehicle, set to replace the Ukrainian-made Zenit launcher, from the Baikonur space centre is scheduled for the second half of 2022, the press service for the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The second half of 2022," a representative of the press service told Sputnik, when asked about the date of the launch.

Meanwhile, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik that the first Soyuz-5 launch would take place in November 2022.

The development of Soyuz-5 started in 2016.

The two-stage Soyuz-5 launcher is expected to serve as the base of a Russian prospective super-heavy rocket. It is set to take Russia's new Federation spacecraft to orbit and designed to deliver up to four people and cargo to the Moon and space stations in low Earth orbits.