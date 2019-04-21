First Liftoff of Russia's New Soyuz-5 Launcher Scheduled for 2nd Half of 2022

"The second half of 2022," a representative of the press service told Sputnik, when asked about the date of the launch.
The development of Soyuz-5 started in 2016.
READ MORE: First Launch of Soyuz MS on New Soyuz-2 Rocket Planned in 2020 — Manufacturer
The two-stage Soyuz-5 launcher is expected to serve as the base of a Russian prospective super-heavy rocket. It is set to take Russia's new Federation spacecraft to orbit and designed to deliver up to four people and cargo to the Moon and space stations in low Earth orbits.
All comments
Show new comments (0)