New Apple App Won't Need Internet Connection to Track Your iPhone - Report

Developers plan to replace the Find My Friends and Find My iPhone apps, according to sources who obtained exclusive details about the project.

The new app will reportedly combine the features of both Find My Friends and Find My iPhone and will facilitate the ability to find a device, also in case if it lost or misplaced.

Green Torch will be able to track a user's device event if it is not connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile network. Users of smartphones and other devices carrying the app will be able to choose a "lost mode" option or play a sound using the same application.

The new app will also allow users to share their location with family members and any friend. Notifications of when a friend arrives or leaves a specific location will be sent to users once they have access, granted by this friend.

Developers are reportedly aiming to enable users to track any device, not only Apple gadgets, using the new app. A new hardware product called "B389" could provide the tech platform for the feature.

Security of IoS products has become one of primary concerns among users, with reports of malicious spyware — targeting users' contacts, audio recordings, photos and videos, and other personal data stored on mobile phones — warning against downloading infected apps.

