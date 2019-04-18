New Apple App Won't Need Internet Connection to Track Your iPhone - Report

The new app will reportedly combine the features of both Find My Friends and Find My iPhone and will facilitate the ability to find a device, also in case if it lost or misplaced.
The new app will also allow users to share their location with family members and any friend. Notifications of when a friend arrives or leaves a specific location will be sent to users once they have access, granted by this friend.
Developers are reportedly aiming to enable users to track any device, not only Apple gadgets, using the new app. A new hardware product called "B389" could provide the tech platform for the feature.
Security of IoS products has become one of primary concerns among users, with reports of malicious spyware — targeting users' contacts, audio recordings, photos and videos, and other personal data stored on mobile phones — warning against downloading infected apps.
