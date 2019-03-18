'Apple Chose the Ugliest Design' for New iPhone XI - Fury Ripe on SM

A Japanese site Macotakara reported referred to sources within Apple's Chinese supply chain to suggest that iPhone XI will feature three cameras in a large protruding square on the back side of the device.
The initially leaked image of the iPhone XI design has been likened to the one adapted by competitors Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10.
Back from September 2019, I bring you the very 1st and very early glimpse at which I guess #Apple will unveil as #iPhoneXI!!! Yes, time has already come to meet the new #iPhone through gorgeous 5K renders made on behalf of new coming Partner @digitindia —> https://t.co/b6SxFUS2tx pic.twitter.com/97jrlTHQ5G— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 6, 2019
Rumours of the new design, different from the usual minimalistic look, sported by iPhone gadgets, have triggered critical feedback online.
There's no way this is real. There's just no way Apple would release something that looks this ugly.— DrUpauli (@DrUpauli) March 17, 2019
This is what the iPhone XI is rumored to look like. pic.twitter.com/YMKwgrieTT
Apple Chose The UGLIEST DESIGN https://t.co/Q9fyfWqOaV— Nuevo Tech (@tech_nuevo) March 17, 2019
Apple chose the square camera design for the new 2019 iPhone XI or iPhone 11 or whatever you want to call that. Apple is seeing a decline in the iPhone sales and I guess the 2019 iPhones will not help make the situation be… pic.twitter.com/BfojW02GDr
Why apple, why 😥😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/PMZv4z3SX5— abdallah zeid (@abdallah_zeid) March 16, 2019
March 16, 2019
I hate this, I really despise this, I cannot explain how much I hate this model— Cringe:/ (@Mal_Error) March 16, 2019
The release date of iPhone 11 is likely to take place in the beginning of September 2019.
