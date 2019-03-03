SpaceX Dragon 2 Successfully Docks With ISS - NASA

NASA and SpaceX confirmed on Sunday that SpaceX's new Dragon capsule successfully docked with the International Space Station.
"We can confirm hard capture is complete," NASA said.
The United States has not launched astronauts from its soil since 2011 when the Space Shuttle program ended. Currently, it is Russian-made spaceships Soyuz that delivers US astronauts to the ISS.
If successful, the mission launched on Saturday and the upcoming manned launch will allow NASA to certify the new spacecraft for regular flights to the space station.
All comments
Show new comments (0)