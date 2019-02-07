NASA Shows PHOTOS of Chinese Lander on Far Side of the Moon

NASA has released photos of the Chinese landing site and the lander on the "dark side" of the moon, made by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter from 85 km above the lunar surface on 30 January.
On January 3, the Chinese spacecraft Chang’e 4 landed on the far side of the Moon. This week, our @LRO_NASA spacecraft snapped this image of the lander from 85 km above the lunar surface. The lander, about the size of a car, is only 2 pixels at this scale. https://t.co/RUl3jsNZ4N pic.twitter.com/XKUWCX2Umi— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) 6 февраля 2019 г.
The car-size lander that can be barely seen on the footage and a Jade Rabbit-2 rover are supposed to take photos of the lunar landscape and carry out various studies, including geological analysis and even growing silkworms.
