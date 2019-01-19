Register
01:42 GMT +319 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chicxulub Crater, Mexico

    Incoming! Lunar Study Reveals Big Increase in Major Asteroid Strikes on Earth

    © Photo : Wikipedia
    Tech
    Get short URL
    131

    A new study has revealed that large asteroids have been striking Earth more than twice as often in the past 290 million years as they did in the 400 million years before that. The evidence wasn’t to be found here, though, but on the moon. Don’t worry, the chances of us getting hit are still one-in-a-million.

    A study published Thursday in Science shed new light on the patterns of extraterrestrial impact the Earth has been subjected to in the last billion or so years of its existence. In an interesting twist, the answer wasn't found by looking for Earth craters at all, but moon craters.

    Asteroid
    CC0 / UKT2
    Huge Incoming Asteroid Will Get Up to a Hundred Chances to Hit Earth, Astronomers Warn

    The problem with studying really old craters on Earth is that, for the most part, they just aren't there. However, the moon takes just as many hits as we do, but doesn't have the disruptive weather and geological patterns the Earth does, so evidence of its pummelling by space rocks lasts much longer.

    "The only obstacle to doing this has been finding an accurate way to date large craters on the moon," William Bottke, study co-author and asteroid expert at the Southwest Research Institute, said in a Thursday statement.

    Using data from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, they were able to determine the rate that craters break down and — surprise! — the problem isn't that the older craters are hard to find, it's that they were never there to begin with. There's just plain fewer of them.

    The study compiled a list of asteroid strikes on both bodies that created craters wider than 12 miles across and assigned them dates. Researchers found 29 craters formed less than 290 million years ago and nine between 291 and 650 million years ago. By accounting for craters that would presently be underwater or erased by Earth forces, they concluded there should have been 260 big meteor hits in the last 290 million years, which is 2.6 times more often than in the prior period.

    This Nov. 16, 2018, image provide by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu
    © AP Photo / NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
    Gigantic 460ft Asteroid Skims Past Earth – Reports

    It's still, thankfully, a rate of slightly less than one big hit per million years. The most recent crater of this size is most likely that which formed Karakul, a lake at the bottom of a 32 mile-wide impact crater in the mountains of Tajikistan, variously dated between 2.6 million to 25 million years ago, according to a 1993 paper in Lunar and Planetary Science.

    "This means that the Earth has fewer older craters on its most stable regions not because of erosion, but because the impact rate was lower prior to 290 million years ago," Bottke said. "The moon is like a time capsule, helping us understand the Earth. We found that the moon shared a similar bombardment history, which meant the answer to Earth's impact rate was staring everyone right in the face."

    "It's just a game of probabilities," the study's lead author, Sara Mazrouei, told The Hill, noting that a series of large collisions in the Asteroid Belt, between Mars and Jupiter, could be to blame for the increase. "These events are still rare and far between that I'm not too worried about it."

    Related:

    NASA Reveals VIDEO of Probe's Close Flyby of Asteroid on Solar System's Edge
    WATCH: NASA’s Osiris-Rex Probe Takes Flyby Video of Asteroid Bennu
    New Horizons Probe Flies By Distant Asteroid Ultima Thule - NASA
    Tags:
    study, asteroid collision, frequency, craters, meteor, asteroids, NASA, Earth, Moon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse