Plesetsk Spaceport to Prepare Launch Pad for Angara Rocket in May - Source

"Additional equipment will be tentatively installed on the launch pad… in preparation for launches of the Angara-A5 rocket atop the new 14С48 upper stage in May 2019," the source said.
The heavy-lift Angara rocket was fired off for the first time in December 2014. The second launch using the new upper stage, designed by state rocket maker Energia, is planned for October-December 2019.
