Russian Progress Freighter to Fly to ISS Under Short Scheme for 2d Time - Source

"The launch of the freighter is scheduled for March 28. It will have to orbit Earth twice and dock to the ISS three hours after the lift-off. However, this will be possible only if the ISS orbit is corrected in advance," the source said.
For decades, spaceships with crew and cargo typically flew for about 50 hours before reaching the ISS. In 2013, Russia introduced a six-hour route to the International Space Station, consisting of four orbits.
