NASA Rejected Russia's Proposal to Jointly Probe Hole in Soyuz - Source

"The active participation of international partners, primarily NASA, in the investigation is not expected, although we have called for a joint investigation and been ready to provide available materials: photos, videos, documents, samples of materials taken during the spacewalk," the source said.
The statement comes after Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko removed part of micrometeorite protection of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft's hull and discovered a hole under it, according to reports from the Russian Mission Control Center (MCC), where the Russian cosmonauts' spacewalk is broadcast.
READ MORE: Russian Cosmonauts Find Hole in Soyuz Spacecraft During Spacewalk
Head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin stated in early October that a commission investigating the appearance of the hole ruled out a manufacturing flaw as the cause of the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)