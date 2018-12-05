REVEALED: Docs Show Facebook Favoured Certain Companies, Banned Competitors

The UK Parliament has published vast amounts of internal documents and emails from the top management at Facebook from 2012-2015 as part of a probe into how the social media giant manages its user data. These documents revealed that Facebook had actually favoured certain companies, such as Airbnb, Lyft, and Netflix, providing them with exclusive access to user data. Firms that managed to strike a deal with Facebook received more extensive access to information on social media users than most other firms, including their competitors.
BREAKING: Here are the documents Facebook didn't want you to see. Just released by parliament. Judge for yourself why. https://t.co/ZXS3z1xszu pic.twitter.com/BNM9M0R23F— Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) December 5, 2018
At the same time, Facebook blocked certain applications from its API and database if the social media giant found that the apps "replicated [Facebook's] core functionality". In other words, other social media applications were banned from accessing Facebook's databases.
Going through the cache of seized Facebook documents published by the UK parliament.— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 5, 2018
Thread of the stuffs I found interesting: pic.twitter.com/Q9XKbYMUSg
In an official statement, Facebook said that the documents show "only part of the story" and could be misleading if not seen in context. The social media platform insisted that it had never "sold people's data".
READ MORE: Facebook Mulled Over Selling Access to Users' Private Data — Reports
The British Parliament obtained the documents from the CEO of a small IT firm, Six4Three, who is currently suing Facebook. A California judge prohibited him from sharing the data, but he said that he was forced to give it up when he was escorted to the UK Parliament during a trip to London.
All comments
Show new comments (0)