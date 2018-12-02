Scientists Find the Source of Strange Seismic Rumbling in Indian Ocean - Report

A dedicated seismologist has apparently managed to uncover the nature of strange seismic event that recently occurred in the vicinity of Mayotte, a French island situated between mainland Africa and Madagascar in the Mozambique Channel
Earlier in November, scientists were left baffled by the discovery of low-frequency tremor which sent “seismic rumblings around the surface of much of the planet.”
Yep folks, something biggggg, yet strangely slow, sent seismic rumblings around the surface of much of the planet yesterday. The event seems to have happened west of Madagascar. Best analogue so far is a prolonged roof collapse of a volcano magma chamber. Thread👇#twitterscience https://t.co/nb8qsUY8M8— Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) November 12, 2018
And now, an independent seismology consultant named Anthony Lomax told The Daily Mail that the rumblings was "almost certainly" caused by a "low-level underwater volcanic eruption off the northeast of Mayotte."
"Inflation/deflation and collapse of volcano calderas, and movement of magma under a volcano can produce a wide variety of seismic signals, including long period and repetitive waves like those observed November 11," Lomax explained.
Between May and November this year, the island of Mayotte was struck by a series of low-grade earthquakes, with the strongest clocking in at a magnitude of 5.8 on May 15.
All comments
Show new comments (0)