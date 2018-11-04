Roscosmos to Study Possibility to 3D Print Lunar Soil Details for Space Repairs

"We need powder to be able to use additive technologies. And we want to understand if it is possible to make powder that can be baked and then used for the creation of certain constructions out of the lunar soil," Rogozin said.
He specified that these constructions would be the details for space hardware repairs.
"In addition, according to the [Russian] Academy of Sciences, we will be able to use helium-3 as a base for the aircraft fuel," Rogozin added.
Earlier this week, Rogozin said in his interview with Sputnik that Russian scientists and Roscosmos experts are expected to submit a draft of Russia's new lunar exploration strategy within two weeks.
Roscosmos will carry out 17 space launches in 2018 and over 35 launches in 2019, according to Rogozin.
