Roscosmos to Study Possibility to 3D Print Lunar Soil Details for Space Repairs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian space agency Roscosmos is planning to explore the possibility to 3D print details made of lunar soil in order to use them for space hardware repairs on the Moon, Dmitry Rogozin, Roscosmos chief, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We need powder to be able to use additive technologies. And we want to understand if it is possible to make powder that can be baked and then used for the creation of certain constructions out of the lunar soil," Rogozin said.

He specified that these constructions would be the details for space hardware repairs.

"In addition, according to the [Russian] Academy of Sciences, we will be able to use helium-3 as a base for the aircraft fuel," Rogozin added.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov Roscosmos, NASA to Adjust ISS Program to Fit With Lunar Missions - Rogozin

Earlier this week, Rogozin said in his interview with Sputnik that Russian scientists and Roscosmos experts are expected to submit a draft of Russia's new lunar exploration strategy within two weeks.

Roscosmos will carry out 17 space launches in 2018 and over 35 launches in 2019, according to Rogozin.