Fregat Upper Stage Rocket Separates From Soyuz Carrier Rocket

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fregat upper stage rocket carrying Glonass-M satellite has separated normally from the third stage of the Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday night.

"The head block of the medium capacity space rocket Soyuz-2.1b, consisting of Fregat upper stage rocket and Glonass-M satellite, separated normally from the third stage of the carrier at the estimated time of 23:38 Moscow time [20:38 GMT]," the ministry said.

Glonass-M injection into orbit will take several hours.

The carrier was launched at 23:17 Moscow time from the Russian Plesetsk сosmodrome.

Glonass is operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces. The system allows real-time positioning and speed data for surface, sea and airborne objects around the world.