Cause of Soyuz-FG Launch Failure Revealed - Probe Commission

On October 11, a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle with two members of the new crew for the International Space Station on board failed to reach its destination, becoming the first failure of a manned space launch in modern Russian history.

The accident involving the Soyuz-FG was caused by the failure of an exhaust nozzle to open on one of the rocket's side blocks due to a faulty sensor, Oleg Skorobogatov, chairman of the emergency commission assigned to investigate the incident, told reporters in Moscow on Thursday.

The sensor was damaged during the rocket's assembly at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan, the probe commission head said.

According to the official, the emergency situation, which occurred during the 118th second of flight, led the Russian space industry to take urgent measures to prevent similar failures from ever taking place. Roscosmos has also informed its counterparts at NASA on the results of its investigation.

Two more Soyuz rockets at the Baikonur and Kourou spaceports with the same defect have been discovered, Skorobogatov said, with additional checks introduced into the rocket assembly process. Roscosmos will rebuild the two rockets to eliminate any sensor-related issues, made additional checks.

Also Thursday, the Kremlin confirmed that Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has kept the president up to date on the situation surrounding the Soyuz-FG incident.

Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague ejected in a rescue capsule on October 11 after the Soyuz-FG launch vehicle taking them to the ISS failed. The two men made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan, and were unharmed in the incident.

