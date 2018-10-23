Register
22:40 GMT +323 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this rendering provided by Blue Star Line, the Titanic II is shown cruising at sea. The ship, which Australian billionaire Clive Palmer is planning to build in China, is scheduled to sail in 2016

    It’s Not a Sequel: Titanic II to Launch in 2022, Netizens Mock Planned Voyage

    © AP Photo / Blue Star Line
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 12

    When news broke about the polar ice caps melting due to global warming, most people set into some sort of panic or worry. However, one cruise line saw nothing but cash: now, finally, they could rebuild the ill-fated RMS Titanic, without the fear of icebergs to smash her up.

    Sinking Titanic
    YouTube
    Full Size Titanic Replica to Become Centerpiece of New Chinese Resort
    Blue Star Line has begun building a replica of the RMS Titanic, once the world's largest cruise ship. The Titanic II will be a near-exact replica of the original Titanic, except for being a few meters wider to give it additional stability, the line's website says.

    Blue Star Chairman Clive Palmer has been trying to build the $500 million replica since 2012, but encountered financial problems until only recently, he told MSN Monday. The new ship, planned to launch in 2022, will carry the same number of passengers and crew: 2,400 travelers in three classes — just like the original — and a crew of 900, armed with modern navigation and safety technology, and this time plenty of lifeboats.

    Undated file photo of the doomed liner the S.S. Titanic. Salvage operators hope to raise a large chunk of the British liner, which sunk on it's maiden voyage 84 years ago, when it struck an iceberg in the north Atlantic. More than 1500 people died in the icy waters of the Atlantic when Titanic sank.
    © AP Photo /
    Titanic Secret: Sunken Ocean Liner Found During US Navy Cold War Mission
    ​Armed against what? What's the big deal with the lifeboats? Well you see, the reason it's Titanic II is that the first Titanic sunk on its maiden voyage. It collided with an iceberg on the North Atlantic in April 1912 and sank. There weren't enough lifeboats to accommodate the number of people on board, and most people wound up in the freezing water, so over 1,500 of its passengers and crew drowned before rescue arrived.

    Kind of makes you wonder: why build another one? After all, the first one was boasted as being "unsinkable," so how could one possibly sell this as being any safer?

    ​It gets a little more terrifying when you consider that the first voyage the ship will make will be the same one the original Titanic made, from Southampton, England, to New York, USA. But hey, maybe they think there won't be enough icebergs around by 2022 to stop them?

    ​Or maybe this oddball ice chunk from the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica is really Chekhov's gun?

    ​Palmer said that after (assuming the maiden voyage goes swimmingly) its inaugural transatlantic voyage, Titanic II will "also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits."

    The website presently gives no information about ticket sales, but it does note that there are not presently any staff openings on the ship.

    ​The first RMS Titanic sits on the seafloor off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in two pieces, under about 12,000 feet of water. US Navy officer and oceanographer Robert Ballard found the wreck in 1985 using a remotely piloted submersible, and subsequent expeditions have returned a number of artifacts to the surface, which have been viewed by tens of millions in exhibitions around the world, including the ship's bell.

    ​Perhaps most shocking was that even after more than 70 years, oceanographers found the Titanic's swimming pool still full.

    Related:

    Kansas Governor Candidate to Campaign on a Jeep With Replica Machine Gun (PHOTO)
    Air Force One Replica Sails to Maryland Via Barge for Exhibit (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    Solid Gold Replica of Historic Apollo 11 Capsule Stolen From Ohio Museum
    Tags:
    sinking, global warming, cruise liner, mocking, ship, replica, Titanic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse