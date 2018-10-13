4.5 Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Slams Into Roof in Japan (PHOTO)

An analysis completed by Japan's State Museum of Science confirmed that the rock, which crashed into our planet on September 26 at about 10:30 pm was indeed a meteorite, Japanese public broadcaster NHK has reported.
The rock, which caused damage to the house's roof and caused a loud noise upon impact, split into at least three pieces after entering Earth's atmosphere. The meteorite bits found in the home's garden, measured 10, 5 and 4 centimeters in diameter, respectively.
愛知県小牧市で先月、突然、住宅の屋根が壊れて表面が焼けた石のような物が落ちているのが見つかり、国立科学博物館が調べたところ隕石（いんせき）の落下であったことがわかりましたhttps://t.co/w4rGNp4N8p#nhk_news #nhk_video pic.twitter.com/SEgJUFNV2T— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) 12 октября 2018 г.
The homeowner took the unique rocks to the museum. Calculating that the meteorite bits were an estimated 4.5 billion years old, the museum began the procedure to register the find of the 'Komaki Meteorite' with the International Meteor Organization.
Cases of meteorite fragments falling on residential areas are relatively rare, even though thousands of smaller meteorites fall to Earth every year, most of them landing in uninhabited forests and in the ocean.
