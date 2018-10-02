Russia to Launch Egyptian Remote Sensing Satellite on December 27 - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will launch the EgyptSat-A earth remote sensing satellite on board a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket on December 27, a source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik.

EgyptSat-A is being built by Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (RSC Energia) for Egypt’s National Authority for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences under a deal worth $100 million.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy ‘What Are They Complaining About?’ Experts Baffled by US Fears of Russian Satellite

"Roscosmos has approved December 27 as the launch date for the earth remote sensing satellite built by RSC Energia under a contract with Egypt," the source said.

According to the source, it will be the last space launch by Russia in 2018.

READ MORE: SpaceX Uses Dumping to Drive Russia Out of Space Launch Market — Roscosmos

Earlier, head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that the serial production of Russia's Angara heavy-lift rocket will enable Russia to rank first in terms of space launches again, adding that in 2019, Roscosmos plans to carry out another launch of heavy-lift Angara.