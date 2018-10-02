Russia to Launch Egyptian Remote Sensing Satellite on December 27 - Source

EgyptSat-A is being built by Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (RSC Energia) for Egypt’s National Authority for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences under a deal worth $100 million.
According to the source, it will be the last space launch by Russia in 2018.
Earlier, head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that the serial production of Russia's Angara heavy-lift rocket will enable Russia to rank first in terms of space launches again, adding that in 2019, Roscosmos plans to carry out another launch of heavy-lift Angara.
