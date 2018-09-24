Russia's Rosatom to Order New Robot to Extract Minerals From Arctic Bottom

Head of the FPI’s project group Viktor Litvinenko specified that the ordering customers of the automated system would be Rosatom and its subsidiary JSC Atomredmetzoloto (ARMZ Uranium Holding).
He noted that the robotic installation would be based on the existing Iceberg project, which provides for creation of separate autonomous complexes for the development of hydrocarbon fields for oil and gas companies.
"So some of the components have already been created, we will see what is missing and what could complement a large set of our autonomous systems," Litvinenko added.
