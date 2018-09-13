Register
03:19 GMT +313 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Explicit material

    AI Takes a Leading Role in Battle Against Online Pornography

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A scantily clad female in sexy lingerie was jiggling her breasts on a Chinese live streaming app, a scenario which was immediately identified by an AI porn-identification system. The system promptly raised the alarm for a manual check by a human to decide whether to close the account immediately.

    However, the AI system failed to filter out a different stream featuring a woman who was not wearing anything but a necktie, letting the naughty video stream slip through the censor's net.

    This is an example of China's fledgling AI porn-identification systems, which keep improving based on their algorithms. This nascent systems are greatly helping China's increasingly stringent crackdown on pornographic content across live-streaming short video platforms.

    Snake
    CC0
    Sex and Snakes: British Man Facing Jail Over Extreme Bestiality Pornography
    Content moderating is becoming one of the fastest-growing tasks in China's online videos and news sector. Chinese live-video streaming start-up Kuaishou announced in April that it would recruit 3,000 additional content moderators, bolstering its current 2,000.

    More and more contractors are providing AI content moderation services to cope with skyrocketing demand. But when even humans can't decide what is pornographic and what is acceptable, how can a machine be expected to do it?

    Good and bad moans

    China will soon be able to crack down on explicit, violent and pornographic sounds and voices, in addition to pictures and texts. This is the vision of China's e-commerce giant, Alibaba, which recently revealed its voiceprint technology to identify online pornographic content.

    The AI technology can identify multiple languages, including Japanese, Russian and English, as well as the Hunan and Sichuan dialects. It can identify the groan sound as well, according to a statement Alibaba sent to the Global Times in August.

    The site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting is seen outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 2, 2017
    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography
    Offline and real-time voices can be converted to words. By matching content on its database, Alibaba's AI system is able to recognize speech containing illegal and objectionable information, such as pornography.

    At the beginning, the research group collected over 13 million high-quality porn images from nearly 2,000 websites to teach the AI system, said Wei Shi, the senior algorithm engineer of Alibaba's security department. The group also used a large number of Cantonese TV series to make the AI familiar with local dialects.

    The intensity of the official crackdown on pornography calls for AI's efficacy in the handling of pornographic audio.

    Compared with the detection of images and text, identifying pornographic audio remains in a fledgling stage, Wei told the Global Times, noting that challenges include how to reduce the interference of background noise when AI examines a voice.

    Tuputech, a Guangzhou-based leading AI company in online porn identification, offers thorough filtering of online photos based on its self-developed deep learning system and AI technology. The company claims that its AI system can review at least 1 billion photos every day.

    The United States Department of the Navy emblem
    © AFP 2018 / MLADEN ANTONOV
    US Navy SEAL in Court on Federal Child Pornography Charges
    Tuputech's AI moderation system uses deep learning to assign an image into three categories — normal, sexual, pornographic. Its AI moderator is now able to automatically detect explicitly erotic pictures, such as nipples, sexual behavior, sexual connotation in certain occasions, and anime porn. It can also promptly classify images as "pornographic," and then wait for human intervention in the next stage of censorship.

    Jiang Zerong, operations director of Tuputech, said that some AI systems now have the ability to identify sexual organs outlined in a comic book image.

    "It is kind of a protective effort for teenagers who are addicted to comics," Jiang said. "With the improved training and evolution of deep learning algorithms, the AI moderators are now able to automatically classify an unhealthy image with greater precision," said Jiang.

    Challenges remain

    However, the results of AI systems on identifying pornographic content are not always satisfactory. Even machine-learning systems of developed tech companies are not immune to mistakes.

    The media has reported that porn-hunting AI systems cannot yet tell the difference between certain deserts and nudes.

    AI can make errors such as categorizing sand dunes as pornographic. Those errors are straightforward to correct. Things get more complex when AI must consider nuanced points around context and intent, according to Jiang.

    Utah Set to Declare Pornography a ‘Public Health Crisis’
    © Flickr/ richie graham
    Utah Set to Declare Pornography a ‘Public Health Crisis’
    Jiang believes that the degree of openness to sexual culture may also affect such judgments. In the early days, for example, the company classified the well-known marble sculpture "David" by Michelangelo as pornographic. Jiang thought David's genitals were too lifelike and might be eroticized. "We are different from Westerners who have a more open mind to sex and greater acceptance of nude art. The statue holds a sexual connotation for some groups, such as young teens, in certain situations," Jiang said. "The decisions must be culturally contextualized."

    "Clients normally have their own standards for pornography for different intentions. For clients in the field of arts and culture, the standard is relatively loose. But for live-streaming platforms the rules are absolutely stricter," Jiang said.

    "One of our clients defined the standard for pornography as depending on whether it is artistic enough," Jiang said. "Such a boundary is not clear to algorithms. It instead requires intuition and human judgment."

    Chinese netizens also gave their concern over the introduction of AI in detecting the eroticized content on internet. The early system blocked more content than necessary — filtering pictures of sumo wrestling, swimming or Western frescos in churches that have nudity.

    "Based on a mechanized standard, the AI may indiscriminately sweep much gentle content that could survive a manual review. The ways that people use to satisfy their desire, aesthetic or sexual, would all be blindly blocked," an anonymous Weibo user commented.

    However, Wang Sixin, a professor of internet regulation from Communication University of China, disagreed. He suggests that AI's intelligent distinction between erotic art and pornography can be improved by technological advances and further efforts to define a standard.

    Mia Khalifa
    © Photo: miakhalifa/instagram
    Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Gets Her Face In Cake Marking 10 Mln Instagram Fans (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    "The standard between erotic art and pornography is set by humans, and we should not blame machines for not identifying it. Even professionals find it impossible to establish a well-accepted standard when making decisions. Humans aren't perfect, and neither are machines. The problem is not exclusively the machines'," he said.

    Wang believes that the AI porn-hunting will be the future trend for cleaning up cyberspace.

    Jiang told the Global Times that giving a clear classification standard is always the first step in designing the system, but the definition and standard need to be continuously revised and advanced when applied in practice.

    He emphasized that his company's AI model is highly flexible and can be adjusted in real time according to user requirements.

    When is a banana just a banana?

    Despite its disadvantages on distinguishing erotic art and pornographic contents, applying AI technologies in censoring improper content for the internet is still on the increase. Jiang, who has more than four years of experience in filtering porn, thanks the improving AI system for releasing him from identifying disturbing pictures.

    A trained moderator can examine about 10,000 pictures a day, but an AI program can do 100,000 times as much as humans, for an annual fee of only 1.2 million yuan ($175,000), Wei noted.

    Explicit material
    CC0
    US Cop Filmed Office Sex on Body Cam, Stored Porn on Work Computer
    More and more live streaming platforms have now started to seek help from AI — which can quickly detect suspected unhealthy images. Both Alibaba and Tuputech admitted that the best censorship mechanism is a combination of AI tech and human labor at the moment.

    Before AI was introduced, Jiang always felt embarrassed when asked about his career over fear of potential prejudice and misunderstanding. But now he is much more confident, announcing he works with artificial intelligence.

    The future is limitless, said Jiang, who  is currently teaching AI to recognize images that contain soft pornographic content, such as props or fruit that stimulate sexual organs, and even expressions of sexual attraction.

    This article was originally published in Global Times.

    Related:

    Boring Film? Elon Musk Reportedly Offered Role in Porn Movie
    Germans Angered by Tourists Wearing Bavarian-Style 'Porn Dresses' at Oktoberfest
    Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Gets Her Face In Cake Marking 10 Mln Instagram Fans
    'No Regrets': 'One of World's Hottest Porn Stars' Becomes a Preacher (PHOTOS)
    'Pipe Dream': PornHub Subsidiary to Pay People for Watching Porn
    Tags:
    video streaming service, content, moderating, technology, crackdown, pornography, porn, artificial intelligence, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse